Football Europa League – Kurt Zouma blows the whistle against OL, don’t trust it

This Thursday evening, OL will face West Ham in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. A match for which Kurt Zouma will start…

Two months ago, the French team defender and West Ham sparked controversy by appearing in a horrifying video in which we saw him violently lick his cat. Didier Deschamps protested such behavior, and Kurt Zouma has since not been called to the French team. One after another, international tricolor sponsors released the Saint-tienne-trained defender, and his club West Ham also lost some contracts due to Kurt Zouma’s deplorable behaviour. However, the former Chelsea defender remains an undisputed starter at West Ham in the eyes of David Moyes. And for good reason, despite the controversy, Kurt Zouma is still the best player on his team in his position and has not been plagued by any controversy. So he will be the holder today on Thursday evening…