east red devil Henry Depyrex, Born on 1 February 1944, he died this Friday morning at the age of 78.

Henri Depirex began his career at FC Lige in 1963, then played for Standard (where he was champion in 1969, 1970 and 1971), Racing White, RWDM before returning to FC Lige. Bas-Oha and FC Tillur followed, where he ended his career as a professional player in 1980.

He has two caps in the national team (in a friendly against Mexico in 1969 and in qualifying for the Euro in 1971 against Scotland).

Henri Depirex traveled a lot during his career as a coach, which began in 1976. This notably took him to Tillur, Namur, Winterslag, RJ Vavre, Metz, Red Star, Belenense, Bellinzona or Standard, where he was deputy John Theussen. in 2000.

He was also the coach of Cameroon (which he would qualify for in the 1998 World Cup and the African Cup of Nations) and DR Congo.

From May to October 2011, he also coached…