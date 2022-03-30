Football official dies after Nigeria, Ghana match

The devastation that followed Tuesday evening’s devastation in Nigerian football super eagles Ghana’s Black Stars were forced to a 1–1 draw in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier playoffs, not ending only after Tunisian referee Selma Celik fired the final whistle. MKO Abiola Stadium.

Following an attack on the pitch by angry fans and subsequent attacks on Nigerian football officials, it was revealed that Zambia’s Joseph Kabungo, the doping official for the sport, suddenly collapsed and died.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and there has been no official statement from the NFF.

After a 0-0 draw with Ghana on Friday in Kumasi, the Super Eagles hosted the Black Stars in a return match in Abuja, with the Nigerian showing a disappointing performance.