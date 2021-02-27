Football player expels his coach twice more

Tennessee State Defensive End Letrell Lee Was Kicked off Football team and Expelled from school After punching head coach TJ Greenstone twice on strength during a game in 2017.

The trouble became worse for Lee. The tenian Lee was allegedly charged with felony, one count of aggravated assault causing grievous bodily injury. According to ReportsThe coach who is one Vanderbilt former player, “Running down make sure players who were not in the game were not too close to the field” so that the team could avoid penalties.

Something must have been said between Greenstone and Lee, as they were bad punch.

Tennessee State Player Punch Coach

A long video has more details of the scuffle with coach of TSU football player Latrell Lee.

Greenstone fell to the ground after being punched. The video shows a little bit of giggling between the two men, but the attacks seem to be coming out of nowhere and there is no major confrontation before.

How in the world did none of those players or coaches get angry at Lee when he saw him hitting this punch in the head?

Lee was booked into jail, but posted a $ 7,500 dollar bond Monday night after the game.

Lee played in 16 matches (starting six) prior to his expulsion that season. After being expelled as a senior, TSU teammates made his debut Rally on social media For him to get his degree. The players posted photos on Instagram with #GiveLeeHisDegree.

Lee finally got his degree, but he would probably never live this terrible clip.