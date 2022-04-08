Football: The Football Fern suffered a heart-wrenching loss to Australia

Emily van Egmond and Australia’s Sam Kerr celebrate. Photo / Getty Images

The Football Ferns suffered a heart-wrenching defeat on Friday night, scoring two goals in injury time as Australia registered a 2-1 win.

New Zealand were just minutes away from their first transtassman win in nearly three decades, before a wonderful finish from the home side.

Emilie van Egmund equalized in the 94th minute before Sam Kerr poked home from a corner in time.

It was brutal on Fern, who hung badly in the 32nd minute after taking a stunning lead through a remarkable long-range effort from Anna Green.

Matilda had 37 shots – 15 of which were on target – but could not find a way out, the woodwork saved New Zealand on two occasions, …