Football: Wellington Phoenix bounce back with A-League win over Western United

Scott Wootton of Phoenix is ​​congratulated after scoring. photo/getty

Wellington Phoenix 4

Western United 1

Wellington Phoenix has again demonstrated its impressive resilience.

After two heavy losses, they made an impressive comeback with a 4-1 win over second-placed Western United in Ballarat on Saturday.

It was the final smash-and-grab, stunned the home fans by scoring three goals in 17 minutes in the first half.

Returning Joshua Sotirio made a quick impact with a well-taken brace, while Reno Piscopo was a constant threat to the left.

The result moves Phoenix to fifth, with the game in hand over four of the other teams in the top six.

It was perfect ahead of the long-awaited homecoming game in Wellington next Sunday.