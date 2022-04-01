Football: What will the 2026 World Cup be like in the United States and Mexico? What is known for now

Mforeigner FIFA is preparing for the third time to host the World Cup in 2026. This will be the first time that there will be a joint organization between the three countries, Because it involves the participation of USA (main organizer) and Canada.

This time The exact dates of its receipt are not yet known, as they will be presented after the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. The tournament would return to CONCACAF after 32 years, when it was held in the USA (1994) and Mexico (1986) after 40 years.

Mexico will have three locations: Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, BBVA in Monterrey and Akron in GuadalajaraConsidered as properties that meet all the requirements established by FIFA for a World Cup stadium, in addition…