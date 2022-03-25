For CSK fans, MS Dhoni will remain Captain For Life

Like a man approaching Vanaprastham step by step, MS Dhoni is abdicating his responsibilities. Seven years after leaving Test cricket, two years after leaving the national colors forever, he stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

Now, by strict definition, he remains a player, a wicket-keeper batsman. Only that for the sake of his devotees, he will remain their captain forever.

