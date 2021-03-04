“For example, implementation of e-fuel” – Volkswagen considers entering F1 with Porsche or Audi Sport

“For example, the implementation of e-fuel” – Volkswagen Group may eventually make its entry into F1 with its Porsche or Audi brands.

Talked to BBC Sport, Fritz Aninger, vice president of Porsche Motorsport, confirmed his interest in re-entering F1. Porsche was a working team decades ago, and also guided McLaren to 25 race wins. 19 went to 1985 and 1986 Tech Champion Ellen Proust, and 6 to 1984 Champion Nikki Louda. Porsche is the largest manufacturer of race cars in the world.

For example, the implementation of e-fuels – “It would be very beneficial to look at the aspects of sustainability. Should these aspects be confirmed, we will evaluate them in detail within the VW group and discuss further steps. “

What is e-fuel, the future of Formula 1?

E-fuels are carbon-neutral fuels that, unlike fossil fuels, provide power to ICE without damaging the environment. The ones being considered are biofuels (made from biomass) and synthetic fuels (manufactured as part of an industrial process).

As part of the new rules, F1 is committed to making e-fuel a key element from the 2025 season. Enginger confirmed his interest, although it remains to be seen whether Volkswagen would like to enter in 2025 or earlier.

“Porsche and Volkswagen AG are following the ever-changing rules in all relevant racing series around the world. It is also in relation to emerging new engines and drivetrain regulation for Formula 1 from 2025. “

What are the ways to enter Volkswagen Formula 1?

The most likely is through their Porsche or Audi brands. Porsche has been a successful OEM (original equipment manufacturer) in F1 in the past, but has not done very well as an independent unit.

According to sources, the Volkswagen Group (VAG) has had exploratory talks with Red Bull, McLaren and Williams.

McLaren seems like an obvious choice at face value, but simply switched Mercedes from Renault. Andreas Seidel, head of his team – first The head of Porsche Motorsport – McLaren’s new Mercedes contract – could help him gain entry.

Williams can also be a potential partner for several reasons. First, his current partner Mercedes now has four partners, including his own work team. This, according to various sources, has already forced the British team to negotiate with the French Renault.

Secondly, change in management with Dorilton Capital, and onboarding Jenson Button as a consultant, Williams is eager to return to the top, and a new engine partner can assist with them.

Meanwhile, for Red Bull, it makes the most sense, as they will be without an OEM in late 2021. Red Bull has given permission to search for a partner after Honda’s refusal to let Renault out. Until then, they will continue to use the Honda engine known as Red Bull Powertrains Limited. Team owner Christian Horner addressed it openly by opening Opportunity for a delicious collaboration Between Porsche and Red Bull.

“If an exciting partner comes along, it certainly makes sense to look very seriously, whether it’s an OEM or other type of partner.”

Read also: “Being Aston Martin Has Attracted Them” – Ottmar Zafnur on His Team Attracts Sponsors