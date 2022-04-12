For Orioles’ Bruce Zimmerman and his family, a debut on Opening Day is like a dream come true: ‘Indescribable’ – Baltimore Sun

Bruce Zimmerman let emotions take over Sunday night. He went to the dark field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, drenched in silence—a silence he would experience the next afternoon.

When he grew up in Ellicott City, the Loyola Blakefield graduate dreamed of moments like these. And because of those dreams, Zimmerman hoped that taking some time in the pitch-dark calm would make Monday easier.

There was no escaping the magnitude: the 27-year-old left-handed batsman was the starting pitcher for the ball club of his childhood on Opening Day. But there was a chance to dull it enough, to allow themselves to experience the awe, rather than the 44,461 spectators who chanted his name.

“Walking on that ground and watching ‘Opening Day’…