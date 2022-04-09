‘For our children’: Missile attack on crowded Kramtorsk station, 50 killed

The missile fell at around 10:30 a.m., at a time when candidates for evacuation were gathering in the hundreds: Friday’s bombing of Kramatorsk station in eastern Ukraine killed at least 50 people, cut by grapeshot. .

late morning, Dead silence reigns over the beautiful station with its red and white brick pedimentAnd since the 1930s its large steam engine has been installed on the lawns of the roundabout where taxis and families of passengers are usually parked.

A look at the forecourt quickly gives an idea of ​​the scale of the tragedy: Long streaks of blood, broken glass, scattered stuff scattered everywhere,

The same spectacle a little further, on the pier: a cane is possessed by a disgusting mass of shapeless flesh. The, The stuffed rabbit turned red with hemoglobin…

A leather purse, intact, placed close to an impact point in which…