For Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to shoot ‘death-defying’ stunts at THESE exotic locations in Spain

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahrukh Khan’s much awaited film Pathan has created a lot of buzz among the audience. Currently, the superstar is shooting for Pathan with his co-star Deepika Padukone in Spain. Now according to the latest update, Shah Rukh and Deepika will soon wrap up their shooting schedule in Spain.

According to an ANI report quoting a source close to the development, the actors will wrap up their Spain schedule on March 27 and they are filming some death-defying stunts. “Pathan is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain. It’s expensive,…