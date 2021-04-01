LATEST

“For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production” – WWE star Edge discusses controversial live s*x celebration segment | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
WWE star Edge discusses controversial live sx celebration segment

WWE star Edge discusses controversial live s*x celebration with fellow star Lita on an episode of RAW following talks of censorship on Peacock.

Following WWE’s deal with NBCUniversal, the network content will now be available on Peacock for fans in the United States. The streaming service however, isn’t uploading the material as is but are censoring what they deem is unsuitable for their audience.

Also read: Paige opens up on ‘Horrifying’ booking early on in her WWE career

WWE Star Edge, was asked by Sports Illustrated, about his own infamous segment on RAW years back. The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he doesn’t think about it too much before dismissing it as just acting and not something that should be taken too seriously.

WWE star Edge discusses controversial live s*x celebration segment

“You know, I don’t really think about it! To be honest I think it’s just one of those I just think I kind of erased. I don’t put a whole lot of thought into it to be honest.

But I guess if you’re looking at it from the terms of, it’s a TV show, right, so you go “OK. Well, if you look at a movie, there’s sx scenes”. I was on Vikings, and Vikings is going to be on Peacock as of today, my character beheaded people and put their heads on spikes. Didn’t really! But I also didn’t really have sx in the wrestling ring.

So I think that’s a confusing thing with wrestling. For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production. I’ve never fully grasped that, but I don’t think anybody ever fully grasps where do you put it?”

Edge also cited the iconic “Pillman’s Got a Gun” angle between Brian Pillman and Stone Cold Steve Austin from 1996, as an example of how the WWE is treated differently despite being no different than other mediums of fiction.

“Clearly, his name is not “Stone Cold”. Clearly Brian’s name was not “Loose Canon”. We’re playing characters, and I’ve never fully understood that, “Oh, well, it’s just entertainment. But you can’t do that”. Why? You just said it was entertainment? I never fully figured that out, where it falls.”

Edge won the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a singles match for the Universal Championship. However, certain incidents leading up to Wrestlemania has resulted in the match now a triple threat with Daniel Bryan as the third participant.

Click here for more Wrestling News

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top