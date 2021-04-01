“For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production” – WWE star Edge discusses controversial live s*x celebration segment | The SportsRush

WWE star Edge discusses controversial live s*x celebration with fellow star Lita on an episode of RAW following talks of censorship on Peacock.

Following WWE’s deal with NBCUniversal, the network content will now be available on Peacock for fans in the United States. The streaming service however, isn’t uploading the material as is but are censoring what they deem is unsuitable for their audience.

WWE Star Edge, was asked by Sports Illustrated, about his own infamous segment on RAW years back. The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he doesn’t think about it too much before dismissing it as just acting and not something that should be taken too seriously.

WWE star Edge discusses controversial live s*x celebration segment

“You know, I don’t really think about it! To be honest I think it’s just one of those I just think I kind of erased. I don’t put a whole lot of thought into it to be honest.

But I guess if you’re looking at it from the terms of, it’s a TV show, right, so you go “OK. Well, if you look at a movie, there’s sx scenes”. I was on Vikings, and Vikings is going to be on Peacock as of today, my character beheaded people and put their heads on spikes. Didn’t really! But I also didn’t really have sx in the wrestling ring.

So I think that’s a confusing thing with wrestling. For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production. I’ve never fully grasped that, but I don’t think anybody ever fully grasps where do you put it?”

Edge also cited the iconic “Pillman’s Got a Gun” angle between Brian Pillman and Stone Cold Steve Austin from 1996, as an example of how the WWE is treated differently despite being no different than other mediums of fiction.

“Clearly, his name is not “Stone Cold”. Clearly Brian’s name was not “Loose Canon”. We’re playing characters, and I’ve never fully understood that, “Oh, well, it’s just entertainment. But you can’t do that”. Why? You just said it was entertainment? I never fully figured that out, where it falls.”

Edge won the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a singles match for the Universal Championship. However, certain incidents leading up to Wrestlemania has resulted in the match now a triple threat with Daniel Bryan as the third participant.

