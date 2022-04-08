For “The Deep Humanity of Miguel ngel Estrella from Tucumán” by Historian Hector Rodriguez

Hector Rodriguez is a communicator, graphic designer and activist for human rights at the NGO Barrios Por Memoria y Justicia Zona Norte. Born in 1958 to a middle-class family, Rodriguez began military service with Pallotine clergy in his teens. He worked for various national graphic media and has been writing chronicles professionally for over two decades.



In 2020 he published his book history of memory (Hernández editors), presented in virtual format in 2021 and later as a guest Esma Memory Site Museum,



This book includes the chronicle that the author published on his network for the death of musician Miguel ngel Estrella and which we share below:

“History…