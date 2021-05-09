For the first time Hindu girl became assistant commissioner in Pakistan, she is also an MBBS doctor by profession

New Delhi. Friends, let me tell you that the cases of atrocities from minorities are often coming from the neighboring country of Pakistan, but it happens rarely when there is some good news about the minorities. This is the first time in Pakistan that a Hindu girl from a minority community has passed the prestigious Central Superior Service ie CSS exam and got her name ironed. Friends, for your information, tell us that for the first time in the neighboring country of Pakistan, a Hindu girl has become an Assistant Commissioner. His name is Sana Ramchand. They had to pass the Central Superior Service (CSS) to achieve this position. After this he was selected in the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). It is the largest administrative examination in Pakistan. Sana is also an MBBS doctor by profession.

Friends, let us tell you that 18,553 candidates appeared in the written test of CSS. Of these, 221 passed. Friends Sana said in an interview to local media, ‘I am very happy, but not surprised. I crave success since childhood and have become accustomed to it. I have also topped my school, college and FCPS exams.

Friends, let me tell you that Sana is a resident of Shikarpur district of Sindh province. He did his MBBS from Chandka Medical College, Sindh Province. Friends, she is currently studying FCPS from Sindh Institute of Urology and Transparent. She is soon to become a surgeon.