For the third day in a row, Piketeros continues with camp on 9 de Julio.

Piquetero protests at 9 de Julio Avenue in one of the camp’s postcards

for the third day in a row, Piquetero continues at Camp 9 de Julio, The forceful measures, which include overnight stays for two more hours and the permanence of the traffic blockade for 48 hours, will end this Friday at noon to demand an expansion of employment programs and more food aid for dining halls.

Left-wing picatoro organizations resolved a protest at 9 de Julio Avenue in Buenos Aires in front of the Ministry of Social Development, as part of a series of actions that began on Wednesday. The measure extends from Avenida de Mayo to Avenida San Juan to 9 de JulioDue to which the movement of vehicles through the area was stopped and…