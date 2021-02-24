“For Tiger Woods, it’s now about the quality of his life and being there for his children”: Stephen Curry talks about Tiger’s tragic accident and how it affected him? sport

Warriors star Stephen Curry told how the news of Tiger Woods’ accident affected him, expected to fully recover.

About 24 hours ago, Tiger Woods’ car crashed into a tragic accident. Woods was going for his annual Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament when he suffered an accident. Looking at the photos of the accident, everyone feared for Woods’ life, but thankfully he is now stable and out of danger.

Officers used special equipment to eject Woods from his car, and took him to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. There he underwent surgery on his feet. Her injuries are non-life threatening, and she is now awake and reacting.

Stephen Curry told how the news of Tiger Woods’ crash left him standing in a dark place

The past year has not been kind to anyone. There was a global epidemic, many people died, and we bid adieu to many. Regarding the news of Tiger Woods and his accident, Stephen Curry said,

“It is very unfortunate for this day and age when you get such a text and hear about Tiger. Obviously your mind goes, good for me, it went to a dark place. Thankfully he did not have any fatal injuries, but it is unfortunate and sad to know that he has been around for years. So, thankfully, that’s fine, which is what I hear. I do not know a lot. “

Curry also told how big of a fan he is of golf and how much he enjoys watching Woods play. However, Curry believes that it is no longer about golf, it is about being healthy and being there for her children.

“At this time it is not about golf. It is about the quality of their lives and being there for their children. “ Steph tells Tiger’s car accident and wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/PJ31cbegea – Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) 24 February, 2021

NBA players react to Tiger Woods accident

The NBA world was shocked by the news of Tiger Woods suffering from a tragic accident. A lot of players tweeted with prayer and hope for Woods and his health.

Everyone sends their prayers to Tiger Woods! She was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery – Irwin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 23 February, 2021

Prayers for @Tiger Woods 4 – Karl-Anthony Town (@KarlTowns) 23 February, 2021

Pray for @Tiger Woods . Awesome news smh – Kell Thomson (@KlayThompson) 23 February, 2021

Praying for Tiger Woods, we have already moved forward a lot in 2020. – Zac Lavin (@ZachLaVine) 23 February, 2021

Hopefully, the golf legend makes a full recovery, and there is an expectation that we may see him again on the golf course soon.