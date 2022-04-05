For various security interests, France will expel “many” Russian diplomats

Paris – French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the country has decided Expel “many” Russian diplomatsNoting that their “activities went against our security interests.”

Advertisement This came hours after Germany reported the expulsion of 40 diplomats And Lithuania announced that it would expel the Russian ambassador and recall its envoy to Moscow. The number of diplomats to be fired by France is unknown.

According to the German news agency DPA, German Interior Minister Nancy FeseroSaid that the expelled diplomats are those who “we are responsible to the Russian intelligence services”.

Fasser assured that “we will not allow this criminal war of aggression to be carried out …