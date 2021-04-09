ENTERTAINMENT

For you and with you (Episode 12) – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
For you and with you (Episode 12) - Telly Updates

Episode starts with Vansh reaching bus stop with Angre.He gets down and starts searching all around.They see some houses far .They rush to them.They enquire about Riddhima.A man tells to vansh that he saw her today at morning and she got late and her bus got missed so she moved to next bus stop that is near forest.Vansh and nagre rushed there.On the way Vansh stopped the car.He got down and saw some bike tyres mark and some foot prints.
Undo: Vansh, whathappen?
Vansh: Angre…I think…I think that something happened with Riddhima before reaching the next busstop.I think…she might have been taken far from locality area and towards the forest.
Angre: But vansh..its the most dense forest of the state,I have heard that all the trees inside are of same type and once you get in it becomes impossible to find the way out..
vansh sees Angre.Vansh’s face was filled with blank expressions, he had no idea about what he should do ,where he should go,it was just that he have to find Riddhima at any cost.
Vansh:Angre..I am going inside the jungle from here,you go to next bus stop and enquire about her.
Angre: No Vansh..I can not leave you here alone ,after all its my duty to be with you..
Vansh shouted Angre.
Vansh: Try to understand the situation Angre..once I get in I will need navigations which only you can from outside,and…Angre…you are also my responsibility.After all you are my sister’s husband..if anything happen to you due to me ,I would never be able to face Ishani….
Angre; But vansh ..
Vansh made him quiet and left.
Vansh got in forest.. he was screaming Riddhima..but all he could hear is his voice back.It was getting dark…and due to forest it was already dark.He used his mobile’s torch to find the way…He wanderedd from here to there for an hour.
On the other hand now Riddhima was hardly opening her eyes.She had told herself again and again that even if you eyes diie today ,you have to keep them open,you have to be sure Riddhima that till anyone doesn’t come to save you ,you don’t close your eyes.You have to be sure that those goons doesn’t reach you,and this can only be done when you will keep your eys open.All other body parts seemed to be dead in her.There was no flow she could feel.Suddenly it seemed that another body part got lived,it was her ears.She hear Vansh’s scream.Then her lips seemed to be alived,she smiled hardly,new life came to her.”But how will I reach him? My legs..she tried to move but in vain..she couldn’t..she tried to speak but in vain..her lips and mouth…everythink was just dry now.She had no power.”
On the other hand Vansh had got a lot of bruises on his face,due to twigs of forest..he had fallen thrice or more,but he hadn’t care about anything.All he needed was Riddhima.
Riddhima then remembered her late father.
She then opened her eyes,and with full power…she screamed” Vanshhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”………
She lifted her hand which had two bangles in it and striked that with tree to make the voice,and as it reached Vansh’s ears,he got the feeling to die over that voice,he ran with full speed to that voice and used torch to see here and there.He became silent for a moment,as when we reach the goal then even a second delay seems to be like death.So was the situation for Vansh…he was screaming her name,crying ,shouting ,falling…then closed his eyes.And tried to feel her.
Ishq me marjavan played.
He opened his eyes and turned…what he saw was perhaps the person he would give up his life too.

Riddhima’s eyes..which she were hardly opening..which seemed to be dying ..they glared..Vansh rushed to her and fall…Riddhima smiled ..her dried eyes became wet..she gave her hand’s fingers hardly to Vansh.
Vansh was still.His happiness had no bounds.They looked at each other.Both eyes wet,tears in it,little smile on face…and a small laugh then.Riddhima took a deep breath and fainted.

Precap: Vansh lifted Riddhima and rushed to outside forest.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
817
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
644
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top