For you and with you (Episode 15) – TMT Updates

The episode begins with Riddhima and Vansh standing and seeing the residence.A person comes and greet them,

Supervisor: Good night mam,good night sir.I’m the supervisor right here,your residence is prepared ,please come this facet.

Riddhima and Vansh goes.

supervisor: Mam,that is the pc producing identify plate system right here,residence is booked and listed below are the keys,it’s possible you’ll please enter the identify you need in your identify plate and it’ll e generated.

Riddhima thinks.Vansh drags her to a facet.

Riddhima: What occur?

Vansh: Riddhima…(He took a deep breath) ..I do know that a while in the past ,I used to be telling you to self stand,to make your individual identification,however until that’s not made..

They each lookin one another’s eyes.Riddhima was curiously him.Vansh was gathering braveness to talk.

Vansh: Until you not make your identification,you should utilize the identify ,Mrs Vansh Rai Singhania..I do know it will likely be incorrect,however attempt to perceive my that means,in the event you write right here solely Riddhima,individuals might be asking you about your loved ones,your identification,however until you not make that,in the event you use Mrs VR Singhania,then everybody’s mouth might be shut.

He spoke what he need,and now he was ready her to reply.Riddhima smiled.

Riddhima: Vansh I do know what you imply.I perceive your concern,ut you already know,I advised you na,I’ve left nobody besides you on this world now.Solely you might be there for me,so whether or not anybody’s else mouth is open or shut,it doesn’t create any diifference for me.The one factor that create a distinction is what I take into consideration myself,and for me,simply my identify is my identification ,and I’m pleased iin th.I mam self compplete vansh,you made this Riddhima self full.I’m able to face any query now.

They each smiled.

Riddhima went and wrote” Riddhima” iin identify plate.

She checked out Vansh who was smiling holding the identify plate.

Riddhima: Vansh,don’t really feel if I had not written your identify i this plate then it’s not there,If I’m hving a plate of my identify right this moment,then complete basis is laid by you.You created it.

Vansh smiled.

They oth went trying the residence and reached the terrace.

Supervisor gave them the keys and left.

Riddhima: Vansh now you additionally left quick.

Vansh: I’ve yet one more factor to do first.I knoow pricey that the day was very lengthy for you right this moment.

Riddhima nodded.He went and sat on a chair.

Vansh; Do you belief me?

Riddhima stayed surprised y this query.

Riddhima: Sure..

Earlier than she may full her reply,vansh mentioned.

Vansh: If you happen to belief me,then soar from this terrace.

Riddhima stood shocked.

Riddhima: Wha..I imply..Vansh..we’re on second flooring.

Vansh: I’ll sit right here on this chair,you need to soar quick ,I’ll rely to a few ,If in case you have belief on me then soar.Belief me I’ll prevent.

Riddhima turned shocked,Vansh mentioned one.She had no time to assume`,she had full belief on him however how will he save her,he’s sitting too far.Vansh mentioned two.Riddhima turned in the direction of railing.Vansh mentioned Three.

Riddhima jumped.

Vansh stands shocked.He couldn’t consider that Riddhima jumped off,he solely heard her scream” Vanshhhhhhhh”

He rushed to railing and seemed down.He discovered completely darkish.He turned and located Angre standing shocked.

Angre: Vansh,I cant consider it,she jumped for you..

They each had been white confronted and rushed downstairs.

Vansh got here within the garden.The gang was gathered there.He was panicing.He received inside the group ,making everybody apart and noticed,

Riddhima mendacity down on the 5 piles of matresses.

He rushed to her and checked out her.She sat up,they usually shared an eye fixed lock.Angre got here working there,

Angre shouted to crowd: What? Is right here any circus occurring? Why all are staring us like this.

Crowd left.

Riddhima and Vansh had been simply sharing an eye fixed lock.

Angre: Vansh,take her down.

Vansh nodded and lifted her in arms and made her stand.

Riddhima: Vansh,what was all this? Why you made me soar? And these mattress…5 piles of matress all around the garden…

She then laughed.

Riddhima: Vansh what’s going on..when did you convey these all ..and why you made me soar on these.?

Vansh was simply gazing at her.

Vansh got here near her.He was simply trying in her eyes.

Vansh: Riddhima,why do you belief me a lot? I used to be sitting distant from you..and also you had no concept that I’ve made matreeses stacked right here,there was all darkish..nonetheless you jumped off..why Riddhima ,why a lot belief?

Riddhima smiled.

Riddhima: So was it a belief take a look at?

She laughed.

Vansh was simply gazing at her.

RIddhima mentioned calmly,: Vansh…you already know you saved my life many occasions right this moment,first from forest ,then from goons.then from marriage,you mentioned that create your individual life,however you already know what,you probably did that a lot for me right this moment,that my life is nothing however created by you.So whats the worry to finish it on you?And above all ,I had the total belief,the one who gave me new life,wouldn’t finish it himself.

Ishq me marjavan performs.

After which days handed,day-to-day they turned rather more robust and closed mates.

They had been collectively in faculty ,togather at her house,she by no means got here to his house.2 years handed so,remaining 12 months got here,Vansh was falling for Riddhima,every and on a regular basis.He had realised that now she is his life.Each breath of vansh had the identify of Riddhima now.He was actually very caring,however for Riddhima.He was only a buddy,a really shut buddy,and the relation of this friendship was the one one left in her life now.As a result of her perception that it’s a pure relation of friendhsip between them ,Vansh by no means dared to inform her that how a lot he love her.He had all the time made his thoughts that when they fully move out of their research,and he or she will get a dream job,he’ll inform her that she is his life.That with each breath ,with each passing second ,she is coming even nearer to him,with every expression of her face,he want to die upon her.he was hardly hiding these feelings in his coronary heart.Many occasions individuals round them,their batchmates,had raised questions on their frienship that why they’re so shut,However Riddhima averted them as a result of she knew that they’re simply mates.

Then got here the passing out day of their faculty,then Riddhima received her dream job.Kabir,was their batchmate,he had even mentioned sorry to Riddhima and had tried to speak her a couple of times,Riddhima forgave him,however was not excited by any form of friendship with him.He had solely Vansh all the time by her facet..

Sooner or later she was sleeping .The door bell rang..Riddhima wakened and located the time to be 12:30 aat night time.Vansh was exterior ,screaming to open the door.Though in 3 years no single day had handed when Vansh was not at her residence,nonetheless he by no means stayed after 7 o clock within the night.This was for the primary time he got here too late.She turned shocked and scared as what occur to him.Stood up and opened the gate.

Earlier than she may say something ,Vansh signed the 2 males he had with him they usually began enjoying Dhol.

Vansh began dancing on Dhol.Riddhima turned tremendous stunned and pleased.Vansh got here inside her room and began was continously dancing his coronary heart out.Riddhima was laughing holding her abdomen,and continuosly asking what occurred?

Vansh stopped and signed Dhol males to cease.

Vansh: Riddhina Riddhima Riddhima…(He held her arms and swirled.) Riddhima I can’t specific my happiness right this moment..Riddhima it occurred ..it occurred lastly after so a few years..

Riddhima turned stunned as she had understood what he desires to say.

She stored her hand over his mouth.

Riddhima: Ishani mentioned sure?

Vansh shouted Yessss.

Riddhima turned tremendous amazed she couldn’t consider it.

Vansh signed dhol males to begin dhol once more.They did.

Vansh and Riddhima each danced their coronary heart out ,laughing ,having fun with.Riddhima was about to fall however Vansh held her.

They each shared an eye fixed lock.

Riddhima: Vansh I can’t consider it…

They had been smiling,laughing ,their eyes had been moist with happiness.And after they each turned exhausted ,Vansh signed the dhol males to depart ,and closed the door.

They each sat exhausted ,nonetheless their face smile,was not going away.

Vansh: Angre….you want him..

Riddhima: Sure please name him.

Vansh did Video name to Angre..

Angre : Hello guys..

Riddhima snatched the cell from Vansh.

Riddhima: Angreeeee….congratulationssss.I can’t consider it Angre,it occurred….so much lot because of God .Angre she mentioned sure..you inform me all the things,from the start.The way it occurred how she mentioned sure,

Angre was shying.

RIddhima was laughing in happiness and so was Vansh.

Riddhima: Vansh you inform…how this wait of so a few years got here to and finish..how Ishani accepted Angre’s proposal.

Vansh: It was simply…Angre is in intelligence now you already know..so he was simply out for a mission,and Ishani realised,that she loves Angre.

Riddhima’s happiness had no bounds,and Vansh..he was once more falling for her seeing her happiness.

Then they ended name, Vansh then gave Riddhima the marriage card.

Riddhima: Thankyou..ahh Ishani weds Angre.Lastly.VAnsh..I by no means noticed you celebrating any second as fortunately..I imply after I turned the topper in remaining 12 months,and after I received my dream job..at the moment your happiness had no bounds.However other than that I by no means noticed you that pleased.

Vansh: sure…my sister Ishani is getting married.Its a giant factor.I’m going to distribute these playing cards for complete night time right this moment.

Riddhima: Hmm Hmmm…I can see.You must distribute my wedding ceremony playing cards with identical happiness okay

Vansh stayed surprised.

Vansh: What amm

RIddhima: What what….you might be my greatest buddy .However truly you might be my solely relation.STill ,you need to present this a lot curiosity in my wedding ceremony too okay.

Vansh: Wedding ceremony..when?

RIddhima: WHen…amm every time it will be.

Vansh mentioned to himself,I want I may say that we each are going to get married.

Vansh smiled.

Vansh: So do it quick..Let me reside some moments of my life peacefully.

Riddhima narrowed her eyes.

Riddhima: You’re so imply na Vansh..I don’t allow you to to remain in peace? When II will depart na..nobody goes to take your care like this okay.

Vansh stored gazing at her.

Precap: Riddhima picked up name on Vansh’s cell,

a woman mentioned ,” Vansh jaan I’m coming okay,be prepared.We’ll full ourselves right this moment” Riddhima stands shocked listening to it.