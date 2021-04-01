For you and with you (Episode 7) – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Episode starts with Riddhima and Vansh on call.Vansh sees Sia smiling and gets aside.
Vansh: Hmm tell..how are you…
Riddhima was not expecting this question.She had thought that he would be too much shocked by her call…
Riddhima said softly…I am fine..You?
Vansh smiled.
Vansh: Vansh Rai singhania is always fine.
Riddhima smiled.
Riddhima and Vansh stayed silent for a moment.She was expecting him to speak,but he seemed to feel her call.
Vansh: How you called..
And then this question and Riddhima just started speaking continuosly ..her fear was almost gone and she poured her heart out..
Riddhima: How did I call..you ar askin me..you tell me first where are you from past five days..you know not even a single moment has passed when I was not lost in the thought that what has happened that you are not coming college..you forawarded your hand for friendhsip na..then how can you be so irresponsible..this is the reason I never made any one friend..they left without informing..you didn’t bother about me..why would you.I am just your friend na,..and who bothers about friendship..If I would have been your ladylove then you would have roamed around me..but here situation is different..you should have informed me Vansh…you know how I managed to call you..I am a girl from a society where my family had never given me mobile..but due to that day..due to that day my mom gave me mobile on the belief that I won’t call any boy..but I called you..youmay call me cheater towards my family but my heart knows..
Vansh was smiling lstening to her.Riddhima’ voice again trembeled and she started crying.Vansh was about to speak but she again started..
Riddhima: You may call it a cheat to my family from my side but my heart knows that how much I had borne in those five days when you didn’t come college…my every thought was that what has happened with you….VAnsh please..
Riddhima again cried.
Riddhima: I am tired of waiting..what happened where are you…
For the first time Vansh was feeling to cry hearing someone’s cry.He became emotional.
Vansh: Riddhima I am sorry.I had thought that I should inform you but tell how was it possible? How could I inform you?
Riddhima wiped her tears.
Riddhima: Now tell..
Vansh: My sister…
Riddhima: Siya?
Vansh : How do you know..
Riddhima: I had heard that day when you were on call in library..what happened to her….
Vansh: Nothing..Siya has health issues.She was hopitalised.and we two…we don’t have any other else other than each other.
Riddhima was about to ask him about his family but didn’t because already her family lifee was messy,what could she ask anyone else.
Riddhima: Now…is she fine.?
Vansh felt nice that she didn’t ask about his family because he was not yet ready to explain his history to Riddhima and didn’t wish to lie to her.
Vansh: YEs she is..I will be at college tomorrow.How do you got my number?
Riddhima again started.It was for the first time that she was talking wiht someone so openly.
Riddhima: You don’t have any idea…(she explained the incident that how she got number) ..and when I was outside my heart was about to burst I was so much scared..
Vansh laughed heartily.
Riddhima: You are laughing..?
Vansh: Interesting…
Riddhima also laughed hearing him.
Lunch bell rang.
Riddhima: Now I have to go for class..you know..from past five days..I had vacated first seat for you.
Vansh felt stopped for a second…
He was so much amazed …he never found someone so pure hearted.He had no words to reply.
Riddhima smiled.
Riddhima: Ok bye..come tomorrow if Siya is fine..Give her my blessings.
Call ended.
Vansh was really very happy.
He returned to Siya.
Siya: Bhai now tell ..Bhabhi’s name is Riddhima?
Vansh stayed stunned.He hit Siy’s head lightly.
Vansh: He’s just a friend ..
Siya: I am sorry bhai..you have a lot of friends…Angre,Rehman,Kiara,Sejal,even Aryan bhai and IShani di…still I never found you so happy after talking with any friend.
Vansh: nothing like that.She is just friend.
Siya: And will be..?
Vansh: Siya…will be friend.She is just…docile.
He smiled.

Precap: Vansh entered the class.Riddhima smiled.He paased by her without even looking at her.She stayed shocked.

