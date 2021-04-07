Forbes released the list of rich people of the year 2021, Jeff Bezos has been at the forefront – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Forbes has revealed the list of world’s richest people for the year 2021. According to this list, despite the spread of Kovid infection worldwide, this year has been very special for billionaires. This year, the world’s wealthiest have increased their wealth by $ 5 trillion.

According to Forbes, cryptocurrency and share prices have skyrocketed this year. This is due to the increase in Forbes’ 35th list of the world’s richest people. In the 2020 list last year, $ 8 trillion has seen an increase of $ 5 trillion, which is estimated to be $ 13.1 trillion in total this year. This year, 493 new entrants have been added to the Forbes list of billionaires.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos became the world’s richest person on Forbes’ 35th list for the fourth consecutive year. Jeff Bezos has assets worth $ 177 billion according to the list. Their wealth has seen an increase as a result of an increase in Amazon shares. A year ago his total assets were $ 64 billion.

Elon Musk’s name was also included in the second place in this list of world’s richest people. Tesla’s shares rose 705% to become the world’s second richest man with $ 151 billion. At the same time, French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is third on the list. LVMH shares have seen their assets soar nearly double due to an 86% increase. Which has increased from $ 76 billion to $ 150 billion 1 year ago.

Currently, there are only 4 such persons in the list of world’s richest people, who have assets of more than $ 100 billion. Bill Gates ranks fourth on this list. Bill Gates has total assets of $ 124 billion. Bill Gates also owns shares in Microsoft, Canadian National Railway and tractor manufacturer Deere & Company.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is named number 5 on this list. This year his wealth has increased by 80 percent. As a result, his wealth has risen to $ 97 billion directly from last year’s $ 42.3 billion. Warren Buffett currently ranks 6th on this list with assets of $ 96 billion.

Currently, Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani is named at number 10 in this list. With this Mukesh Ambani has become the richest person in Asia. His estimated wealth is said to be $ 84.5 billion.