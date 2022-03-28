Foreign powers plotting to overthrow govt: Imran Khan | World News

In a massive show of strength ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan’s embattled PM Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a ‘conspiracy’ to topple his coalition government.

Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a “historic” event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to “mend the country’s foreign policy” and asserted that he has a letter as ‘evidence’ to support his claims.

“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly…