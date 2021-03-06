(Form) Haryana Birth Certificate: Apply Online | Apply Haryana Birth Certificate

Birth Certificate Haryana Online | Haryana Birth Certificate Online Application | Haryana Birth Certificate Apply | Haryana Birth Certificate Form

Haryana Birth Certificate It is made after the birth of the child and it is certified by the government. Now the state government has started the online facility for making birth certificate. Now the citizens of the state sit at home and go to the online portal through internet Haryana Birth Certificate You can apply online to get it made. The state government records legal information such as date of birth of child, date of birth, place of birth, name of parents, etc. name of parents, etc. in the authorized certificate). Along with this, it also certifies the occurrence of childbirth.

Haryana Birth Certificate

This proof is very important for every person. Which is made after the birth of a person, which serves as proof of identity or age for any person under various circumstances. Let us tell you that according to the Central Government’s Birth and Death Registration Act 1969 ”(RBD Act no. 1969) it is mandatory to register the birth and death of a person. According to this act, it is necessary to report the birth report of the child within 21 days of its birth. In the state of Haryana also, the registration of birth and death of a person is done under this rule, then all the citizens of the state Birth certificate Is very important.

Birth The proof Use of letter haryana

Can be used at the time of admission to school, colleges.

To apply for passport or drivers license or PAN.

Now people will not have to visit government offices nor will they have to face any problems.

By applying on the online portal, the time of citizens of Uttar Pradesh will also be saved.

For enrollment in the Ration Card

To get the original residence certificate

To add names to the voter list

Birth The proof Letter haryana You can use it as your identity.

You can use it as your identity. This is needed to take advantage of other government schemes run by the government.

Can be used to get an age certificate.

Haryana Birth Certificate Documents of (Eligibility)

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Haryana.

Affidavit of the person’s place of birth, date and time

Parental Marital Certificate

Identity proof of parents

Ration card

mobile number

Passport size photo

Haryana Birth Certificate How to apply for

Interested beneficiaries of the state

Birth certificate If you want to apply online for making, then follow the method given below.

First of all, the direction of the applicant Official website Will have to go. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this page you will see the option of “Download Forms & Instructions”, you will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the front page will open in front of you.

On this page you will see the option of Birth Certificate, you will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the application form of Haryana birth certificate will be opened in PDF format in front of you.

You need a birth certificate from here Download Application Form PDF Will have to do. After downloading the PDF you will have to fill all the information asked in the form like date of birth, name of the child, name of the place where the birth took place etc.

After filling all the information, you will have to attach all the documents along with the application form and submit it to your respective department. In this way your application will be completed.

How to check the status of Haryana birth certificate application?

First of all, you have to go to the official website of this direction. After going to the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page application status The option of will appear. You have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, a form will open in front of you, in this form you will have to enter your EDisha / Saral ID and Mobile No / Verification Code or Citizen ID.

After filling all the information, you will have to click on the search button. After this, the status of your application will appear in front of you.

Certificate Of verification how do?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page Certificate verification The option of will appear.