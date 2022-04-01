Formats, Drums, Programs and How to Watch on Television and Online

Qatar 2022: Here are the pots for the World Cup draw 1:02

(CNN Spain) — The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away, but one of its most anticipated moments will take place this week.

This Friday, April 1, the final draw of the World Cup will take place, where it will be determined which groups the 32 teams qualify for the highest football fair on the planet and how the table will be final.

29 teams, including the hosts, have already confirmed their place in Qatar 2022 after the last qualifying matches.

The remaining three selections would be followed by two playoffs to complete the group of 32…