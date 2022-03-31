Former acting ICE director: Ending COVID-era Title 42 will lead to ‘more chaos’ at the border

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former top ICE official is sounding the alarm over the possible end of Title 42, a COVID-era border policy, warning its end could create additional “chaos” and send an alarming message to the rest of the world.

White House admits ending 42’s title will lead to ‘influx of people across the border’

Former Acting Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( Ice ) Ron Vitiello warned on “Fox and Friends First” Thursday that there is likely to be an increase in already high migrant encounters if the policy is scrapped.

“It’s going to create more chaos at our border,” Vitillo told co-hosts Ashley Strohmeier and Todd Pirro. “It’s going to increase what we’ve seen … every 24 hours thousands of people come to the United States, families, children, people …