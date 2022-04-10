Former adviser to Putin – Politico. says Russian oil and gas sanctions could stop war within weeks

An effective ban on oil and gas imports from Russia could force an end to the country’s war against Ukraine within eight weeks, said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former chief economic adviser. Told BBC.

If Western countries “try to impose real sanctions on the export of oil and gas from Russia … I bet that perhaps within a month or two, the Russian military operation in Ukraine will, perhaps, be stopped,” Andrey Illarionov said. “It is still one of the very effective tools in the possession of Western countries.”

Illarionov was a top adviser and G8 representative to Putin from 2000 and 2005, when he resigned in 2004 in protest of the attack by Russian troops on the Beslan school, when it was organized by Chechen rebels, …