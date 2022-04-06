Former AFL player Brennan Stack charged with Perth carpark brawl

Warning: Disturbing Content

A former AFL player has been caught on CCTV allegedly assaulting two women over a carpark brawl.

The brawl is believed to have started when two car doors collided with each other in the carpark next to a Perth nightclub on March 20.

Two women were seen punching and pulling hair before the two men joined.

One of those people is former AFL player Brennan Stack, police allege.

On CCTV, Stack can be seen allegedly punching and intimidating one woman, and then hitting another woman twice.

Another man, called Shai Martin, is seen dragging a woman by her hair and trying to kick her in the head before punching…