Former Alabama No. 1 RB Nazi Harris Ready to Take Over

Loading...

Alabama football fan To be used to a world without walking back Nazi harris, Which is all but set to become a first-round NFL draft pick in 2021. Senior All-American means someone else has to run for a touchdown Tuscaloosa Miracle season.

Loading...

That could very well happen Trey sanders. Sanders returned to the Class of 2019 as the No. 1 high school in the SEC. He was rated higher than Derrick Henry, with TJ Yeldon, Mark Ingram and Eddie Lacy coming out of high school. However, the redshirt sophomore has suffered a number of injuries. A broken left leg reminded him of the entire 2019 season. In November 2020, he was in a car accident and needed hip surgery. He has played only four matches.

Loading...

watch the video

Loading...

Months after the car accident, Trey Sanders is working towards recovering and hoping to secure an early running job in the fall.

Loading...

Trey Sanders Hurt

Alabama RB Trey Sanders (@ 6sixGod_) Running on an anti-gravity treadmill just 4 months after being in a car accident Can’t wait to see her back on the field () @gsell_jeremy) pic.twitter.com/yZ3c7CB0DO – 247Sports (@ 247Sports) March 5, 2021

Trey Sanders is already on an anti-gravity treadmill five months after surgery, per video shared by the Football Rehabilitation Director of the University of Alabama Jeremy Gussell on Twitter. This is a good sign for the process of running back.

Loading...

Sanders arrived for just one career 82 yards on 12 yards. He was T-boned against Mississippi State when he sat on the passenger seat of a car. According to him he was in the car with his elder brother WMBB News 13, And even flew for life at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Loading...

It looks like Trey Sanders, Alabama injured in a car wreck during Goodbye Week, back to Tuscalcosa #roll Tide Jaylen Wadle pic.twitter.com/bIARHbVY10 – # WVTM13 (@ WVTM13) November 12, 2020

related: 4-Star DB, cousin of former NFL MVP, signs with Alabama

Loading...

“He got T-Bond in his car. He was not driving, but they were just getting out to go to a crossroads and he crashed into his side. “we are grateful. He has had some very serious injuries, but everything has gone very well. I think he’ll be completely cured, but it’s probably a several-month thing. There was an injury to his hip, but not in the same way as Tua had, so there should be no question about his recovery, Nick Saban told reporters.

Loading...

“We feel so lucky.”

Loading...

In four matches, Sanders 134 yards rushing On 30 attempts.

Loading...

Trey Sanders Eyes 2021 season

As a freshman, Trey Sanders projected the Alabama Crimson Tide to be one of the most exciting young weapons. After acting at Florida’s IMG Academy, the 6-foot, 214-pounder was a Unanimous Five Star Tailback Who took offers from almost every major event in the country. He was selected to play in the All-American Bowl his senior year.

Loading...

The top-ranked high school in America was expected to get significant playing time in the backfield, along with the starter Nazi harris, Brian Robinson Jr., Keilan Robinson and redshirt freshman Jerome Ford. All of them served to replace 1,967 yards of total offense lost from NFL departures of Damian Harris and Josh Jacobs.

Loading...

Trey sanders pic.twitter.com/SsEA8B9n6U – Bama Vids (@timeoop) 3 November 2020

head coach Nick Saban (As all experienced coaches do) lead everyone to believe the “next man” mentality. Certainly, Alabama lost a ton of offensive talent from the roster like running back quarterback Mack Jones, wide receiver Devonta Smith and Nazi Harris.

Loading...

But there should be no problem in reloading the Crimson Tide and coming back to the College Football Playoff National championship game. Trey Sanders needs to be fully healthy, and he will battle alongside other running backs such as Jas McClellan, Roydell Williams, Kielan Robinson, Kyle Edwards and Freshman. Camer wheaton Once that.

Loading...

Assuming that he is healthy from the fall, he could be a replacement for Nazi Harris.