Former American football star Hope arrested after being found passed out in solo car

Former US women’s national team football star Hope Solo has been arrested after being found outside behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two-year-old twins, police said.

The former goalkeeper was arrested Thursday at a shopping center car park in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and charged with impaired driving, resisting a public official, and child abuse, a police report said. .

The report said he has been released from jail and the court date is June 28.

According to the arrest warrant, a passerby saw Solo pass behind the steering wheel for more than an hour as the vehicle’s engine was running and two children were sitting in the back seat.

A defendant officer smelled alcohol, and the warrant said Solo refused…