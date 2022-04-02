Former American football star Hope Solo arrested for drunk driving, child abuse

Former US women’s national football team star goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in North Carolina after her two-year-old twins were found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, according to police.

key points: Police said Solo was seen unconscious for more than an hour with the engine running in the car and his twins

Police said Solo was seen unconscious for more than an hour with the engine running in the car and his twins Solo’s lawyer said she would fight the charges

Solo’s lawyer said she would fight the charges Solo played for the USWNT for 17 years, winning two Olympic gold medals and a Women’s World Cup

Solo was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Winston-Salem and charged with driving impaired (DWI) while protesting a public official and abused child abuse, a police report said.

Reports suggest that he has been released from prison and is to be produced in court on June 28.