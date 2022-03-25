Former Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil posts cryptic message after being excluded from Fenerbahce’s squad

Mesut Ozil has responded to Fenerbahçe’s indefinite ouster from the squad, with a cryptic tweet claiming the club is the ‘main thing’.

A similar cryptic statement on Thursday on the official Twitter account of the Turkish giants confirmed that the former Real Madrid and Arsenal star has been left out of interim boss Ismail Kartal’s squad, as well as Ozan Tufan, who played at Watford last season. was on loan.

But Ozil has now broken his silence after the news, posting a picture of Turkey and the club’s flag on Twitter with the message: ‘The main thing is Fenerbas.’

Ozil’s boycott came after a verbal spat with the club’s interim manager and reports of a lack of fitness…