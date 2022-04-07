Former Barcelona defender says Premier League training more demanding

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal is slowly but surely adapting to life in the Premier League. The Brazilian was involved in a very complicated transfer saga where he arrived in Barcelona only to be sold weeks later.

Behind his first goal for Spurs, the defender spoke SER Program String play it! To open up about the move, life in England and his aspirations with the Brazil national team, where he faces Barcelona legend Dani Alves.

“Barca’s financial situation was complicated and Tottenham were interested in me. Barca needed money. I helped Barca and Barca helped me play in the best league in the world.” Emerson said of his transfer.

The 23-year-old seemed very candid in speaking out about his ambition, but also came across as a…