Former Boca striker to play match with Juventus Sr.

Carlos Tevez He said goodbye to Boca in June 2021 and after several team interests in the striker, his future was finally confirmed. Apache will play again at the age of 38 and return to an old acquaintance.

Kalitos will play for Juventus Senior in Italy. He played for Vecchia Signora for two seasons (2013 to 2015) and where he won two Serie A, an Italian Super Cup and an Italian Cup. In addition, he played in a Champions League final, which he lost against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

“I’m going back home” Tevez wrote in his Instagram stories with a photo in which he is seen in a Juventus suit. Apache’s first game in senior soccer Juventus will face Inter Milan next Sunday.