Former Chancellor Schröder leaves Hanover over ties with Putin

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is no longer a member of Hannover 96. They have withdrawn at the request of the football club. Schröder has been the subject of much controversy in recent weeks because of his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hannover 96, which plays in the second Bundesliga, have already announced that they want 78-year-old Schröder to be fired from the club because he did not speak clearly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The former chancellor had also come under pressure because of his top position at the Russian state energy company Rosneft.
Earlier, the German Football Association DFB and Borussia Dortmund revoked Schröder’s honorary membership due to his close ties with the Russians.
