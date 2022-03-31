Former Chief Constable Simon Cole found dead in his home

Former Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole, found dead at his home this morning EMN-220330-174637001

Simon Cole (55), recently retired from his role, served in the force for more than 30 years and was Britain’s longest-serving chief constable.

His body was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is to the whole force that loves and respects Simon.

“Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can.

“We want to respect their privacy and the coroner’s process and ask the public and the media to do the same.