Former cricket star Imran Khan steps down as Prime Minister of Pakistan after losing the trust vote

Former cricket star Imran Khan has been removed from the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan after he failed to get a no-confidence motion under his leadership.

Before the vote, Mr Khan had said he would not recognize an opposition government if he lost, claiming – without evidence – that there was a US-led conspiracy to remove him and that he urged his supporters on Sunday. Called for nationwide rallies.

Subsequently, huge steel containers were piled on top of each other, blocking the main roads leading to Parliament and the diplomatic enclave in the capital of Islamabad.

Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the prime minister in a no-confidence motion, which he won after several of Khan’s allies and a major coalition party left him.

United opposition that spans the political spectrum…