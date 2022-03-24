Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires aged 39

Former England striker Jermaine Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Defoe scored 20 goals in 57 appearances for his country and traveled to the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

His career ended with a second spell at Sunderland, his final appearance in Sky Bet League One as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln. “After 22 years in the sport, I have decided to retire from professional football,” he posted on Instagram. “It’s been a really difficult decision, and one I’ve discussed with my family and those closest to me.” Defoe is the ninth highest scorer in Premier League history, having scored 162 goals in 496 matches. The well-travelled frontman began his career with West Ham. He had two spells with three clubs – Tottenham,…

