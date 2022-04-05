Former ‘Family’ Actor Ronnie Watershoot Suffers From Lewy Body Dementia: “He Hits Me In My Sleep Too”

Ronnie Watershoot, known by VTM soap FamilyHe suffers from Lewy body dementia. The 76-year-old actor got that diagnosis when he was admitted to the hospital with a corona infection in November. that’s what he says listen all“He beats me in my sleep too”, says his wife, Mikey.

Watershoot was admitted to the hospital in mid-November due to corona infection. But it turned out that something else was also going on. “Ronnie was having terrible hallucinations,” said wife Mikey. “And the medication he was on made him even more confused. Ronnie also told all kinds of things that probably couldn’t have happened. In the middle of the conversation, he suddenly met an imaginary person sitting under our desk. Started talking. “Hey, what are you doing there? Come sit with us,’ he said.

Diagnosed after brain scan and EEG:…