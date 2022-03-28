Former Federal Cabinet Minister Claudette Bradshaw remembered for her activism

MONCTON, NB — Known for her powerful embrace and an unwavering commitment to community activism, former federal cabinet minister Claudette Bradshaw has passed away. She was 72 years old. His son Nick confirmed that Bradshaw died on Saturday at his home in Moncton, NB

His son, Nick, confirmed that Bradshaw died Saturday at his home in Moncton, NB, following treatment for stage 4 lung cancer. He said he will always remember their “constant love”, which he described as “instantaneous and brave”.

“(It’s) hard to walk into this house and it’s not waiting for me there,” he said via Facebook.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau…