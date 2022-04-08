The Court of Trial and Appeal in Paraná, Entre Ríos, sentenced Sergio Uribari, Argentina’s ambassador to Israel and Cyprus, this Thursday. Eight years in prison and five acts of embezzlement (misuse of money) and lifelong disqualification in public office for interaction inconsistent with public function during his term as governor of that province. Judges Jose María Cámez, Carolina Castagno and Alvio Garzón found him criminally responsible. embezzlement of some US$9 million in management of official advertising and other official expenses, According to the indictment…