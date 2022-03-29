Former Highlanders England winger Denny Solomona » superrugby.co.nz . ready to defeat

Scoring has been lacking among the Highlanders’ outside backs this year, but former England rugby and Samoan League international Denny Solomona can meet the side’s needs in DHL Super Rugby Pacific.

He is a candidate for selection in Friday’s game with the Crusaders in Christchurch and has a proven effort-scoring record.

Solomona, 28, will play the rest of the campaign as a replacement for the Highlanders before joining North Harbor in the Bunnings Cup.

Highlanders assistant coach Ricky Flutie, also a former England Test player, said: “We grabbed it when we saw the opportunity, because people like him are coming back, wanting to give back to New Zealand rugby, it’s up to us. Too big,” Flutty said.

“Denny has been in our environment for some time…