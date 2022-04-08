Former Leinster and Ireland backer Sean O’Brien announces retirement

Sean O’Brien will retire from rugby at the end of the current season, the player’s Twitter account announced in a statement. The former Leinster and Ireland backer won 56 Ireland Caps to go with 126 Leinster appearances and will sign after a three-year stint with the London Irish.

O’Brien – who has also earned 11 caps for the Lions – retired with an impressive medal tally. With Leinster, he has won the URC a total of five times and the Champions Cup on four occasions. He also has the Medal of the Six Nations winner since 2015. On an individual level, he was named European Player of the Year in 2011.

