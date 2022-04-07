Former lieutenant governor of Buenos Aires and former education minister of the nation, Graciela Giannetacio, passed away

graciella gianetacioThe former deputy governor of the province of Buenos Aires and a member of the national cabinet after the 2001 crisis died on Tuesday. 71 years And this Wednesday they see his remains,

Born in Remedios de Escalada in October 1950, Giantasio was a teacher and lawyer. I hold positions in the municipalities of Lomas de Zamora and Florencio Varela. In 1987 he made the leap to big politics in Peronism.

She was the nation’s Minister of Education, Science and Technology during the presidency of Eduardo Duhalde between 2002 and 2003. political context, In 2003 it became Deputy Governor of Buenos Aires ProvinceWith Felipe Sola (before the departure of the former mayor of Lomas de Zamora he was left in charge of the government …