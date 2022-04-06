Former lieutenant governor of Buenos Aires Graciela Giantasio passed away

Graciella Giantasio (Telam)

this Tuesday, At the age of 71, Graciella Giantasio passed away, Former lieutenant governor of Buenos Aires and former education minister of the nation. He was born on 20 October 1950 in Remedios de Escalada, Province of Buenos Aires, and twice held the position of national deputy.

Lawyer and Peronist leader, Giannetacio was its vice-president. Felipe Solas During his tenure as Governor (2003–2007) and as President of the Nation as Minister of Education, Science and Technology Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003).

He also served twice as national deputy by the Province of Buenos Aires, between 1999 and 2002, and later from 2007 to 2015.

Last year, in October, he had received such a distinction Professor…