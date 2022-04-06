Former lieutenant governor of Buenos Aires Graciela Giantasio passed away

peronist leader graciella gianetaciowho was the deputy governor of Buenos Aires under the mandate of Felipe Sola and the nation’s minister of education during the presidency of Eduardo Duhalde, died this tuesday At the age of 71.
“We deeply regret the passing of Dr. Graciella Giantasio, a political leader committed to education. We are with family and friends in this time of grief,” the education minister wrote. Jaime Perczyk on his personal Twitter account.
