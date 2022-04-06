Former Lieutenant Governor of Buenos Aires Graciela Ginetacio passed away. i was 71 years old

this Tuesday Former Vice-Governor of Buenos Aires, Graciela Giannetacio has died at the age of 71, The Peronist leader was with Felipe Sola in government from 2003 to 2007 and was the education minister of the country During the presidency of Eduardo Duhalde.

“Gone today Graciella Giantasio. She was a woman with a clear mission of service in her political career. Intelligent, sensitive and loyal. She helped me through thick and thin as lieutenant governor. Goodbye, dear Graciella. I’m so sorry for you.” I am grateful,” Sola wrote on her Twitter account.

Giannettasio was born on 20 October 1950 in Remedios de Escalada. He finished high school in 1967 with a teaching degree and five years later he graduated as a lawyer and …