Former manager says Marlene de Wouters’ resignation at VTM had nothing to do with MeToo

Marlene de Wouters (56)’s departure from VTM had nothing to do with MeToo, but because there was no place for her in the channel anymore. That’s what his former manager Rick Tubbacks said to Hate Last Nieuws.

In the Play4 program Viva La Feta For the first time ever, former VTM face Marlène de Wouters explained why she left VTM. “It started with asking if I wanted to go on a date or have something to eat on Saturday evening. Then you know: it won’t be about work,” de Wouters said. Abuse of power, de Wouters calls it. According to him, there was no other way, so he decided to go.

Read this also. Marlène de Wouters testifies about the abuse of power at VTM: “For six years he made progress and I said no. And then my contract expired. “

But that’s not the case, according to his former manager, Rick Tubbacks. According to him, there were no concrete projects for De Wouters and so his exclusivity contract was not extended. “He was with mutual …