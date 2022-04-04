Former “Married At First Sight” Candidates Come Together Around A Beautiful Project

It’s Ludwig from season 4 who announces it on Instagram in the story. Eight former candidates from 21 to 22 May “Married at First Sight” (RTL-TVI) Find yourself in the framework of a good operation…

Lovebirds Bastian and Laura, Emily and Ludwig, as well as Junior, Manon, Florentin and Jennifer Riley are getting ready to attend For Life in Mons. Thus the bachelors of the fourth season will contribute to raising funds for the fight against cancer.

A great cause that can be supported or included through this link.