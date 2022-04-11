Former model accused of assaulting woman at Luas Stop TheJournal.ie

A former model has been accused of punching a woman at Luas Stop in Dublin.

Emily Stewart, 26, of Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin, has been charged with harm to a 25-year-old woman at the Bluebell Stop on Nass Road, D.12 on July 20, 2021.

She appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court, but has not yet indicated how she will plead.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the matter be dealt with at the level of the District Court and not in the Circuit Court, which can give harsher punishment.

Outlining the state’s case, Court Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said it was alleged that the incident took place at 9.30 p.m. near the Luas tram stop.

The complainant “tried to involve himself in fighting the other parties”, and there…